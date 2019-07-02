Stocks edge down as U.S.-EU trade dispute re-emerges

U.S. stocks edge down after the prospect that the U.S. may impose new tariffs on $4B of goods from the EU, offsetting any optimism over a pause in the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow each slip 0.1%.
An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows utilities (-0.3%) and real estate (-0.3%) as the only sectors in the red, with information technology (+1.5%) and financial (+1.1%) outperforming the broader market.
By name, movers include Automatic Data Processing (-3.7%), Applied Materials (-2.6%), and Delta Air Lines (+2.0%).
Crude oil declines 0.6% to $58.75 per barrel.
Gold rises 0.4% to $1,394.40 per ounce.
10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 2.01%.
