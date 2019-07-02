Stocks edge down as U.S.-EU trade dispute re-emerges

U.S. stocks edge down after the prospect that the U.S. may impose new tariffs on $4B of goods from the EU, offsetting any optimism over a pause in the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow each slip 0.1% .

An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows utilities ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) as the only sectors in the red, with information technology ( +1.5% ) and financial ( +1.1% ) outperforming the broader market.

By name, movers include Automatic Data Processing ( -3.7% ), Applied Materials ( -2.6% ), and Delta Air Lines ( +2.0% ).

Crude oil declines 0.6% to $58.75 per barrel.

Gold rises 0.4% to $1,394.40 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 2.01%.