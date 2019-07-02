Huge month for Ram powers Fiat to U.S. sales gain

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.1% ) reports U.S. auto sales increased 1.9% in June to 206,083 units to top the expectation of analysts for a drop of 1%.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -35% to 933; Chrysler -4% to 12,941; Jeep -12% to 76,826; Dodge -17% to 38,561; Ram +45% to 75,227; Alfa Romeo -29% to 1,595.

Ram P/U sales were up 56% to 68,098 units to pace the big month for the brand.

Fiat sales update: "For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike. This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long."

Fiat says it will only report U.S. sales on a quarterly basis moving forward.