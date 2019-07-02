T-Mobile, Dish agree on divestitures for Sprint merger - CNBC

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has come to terms with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) on divestitures required in order for T-Mobile to wrap its $26B merger with Sprint (NYSE:S), CNBC reports.
That's pending any concerns from the Justice Dept., though the process had been driven by DOJ's proposed remedy of selling Sprint's Boost Mobile and spectrum that could be used to help create a fourth national wireless carrier.
Shares are jumping: Sprint +3.6%; T-Mobile is up 0.7%; Dish Network +3.5%.
T-Mobile wants to limit wholesale capacity to 12.5%, while T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.2%) wants to limit any strategic Dish investor to 5%, CNBC says.
