Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) files prospectuses for four market cap weighted equity exchange-traded funds -- an international equity ETF, emerging markets equity ETF, international small cap equity ETF, and a U.S. equity ETF.

As Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas describes it - "Goldman following JPMorgan in launching line of cheap beta ETFs"... "where you make knock-offs of mega-popular indexes for your own advisors to use, swapping out competing Big Three ETFs."

Each new Goldman ETF seeks to provide investment results similar to a Solactive GBS index; suggested trading symbols aren't yet determined.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ETF is based on the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Index.

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity ETF is based on the Solactive GBS Emerging Market Large & Mid Cap Index.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Equity ETF is based on the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Small Cap Index.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity ETF is based on the Solactive GBS United States Large & Mid Cap Index.