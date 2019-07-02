Greenbrier slides 11.9% post Q3 results

Greenbrier (GBX -11.9% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of $856.2M (+33.5% Y/Y).

Q3 overall margins: Gross declined 448 bps to 12.45%; Operating declined 494 bps to 6.21% whereas Adj. EBITDA increased 403 bps to 9.86%.

Manufacturing: Revenue of 681.6M (+33.6% Y/Y); gross margin of 13.3%, increased 640 bps Q/Q; operating margin was 10.6%, an increase of 770 bps Q/Q & deliveries of 6,500 units (+44.4% Q/Q).

Wheels, Repair & Parts: Revenue of 125M (+32.3% Y/Y); gross margin of 4.1%, declined 130 bps Q/Q with operating margin of -7.1%.

Leasing & Services: Revenue of 49.6M (+34.8% Y/Y); gross margin of 21.4%, declined 300 bps Q/Q & operating margin was 30.9%, also declined 580 bps Q/Q.

Orders for 6,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at $730M.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.0x.

New railcar backlog as of May 31, 2019 was 26,100 units with an estimated value of $2.74B.

New railcar deliveries totaled 6,500 units for the quarter.

Board declares quarterly dividend of $0.25/share payable on August 8, 2019.

The acquisition of the manufacturing assets of ARI remains subject to regulatory review and approval.

Q4 2019 Outlook: Revenue will be nearly $1B; EPS $1.30-1.50 excluding any ARI acquisition costs or operational benefits and deliveries will be 7,000-8,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil).

