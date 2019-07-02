Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints

Shares of Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) are down 11.70% after the company misses on both lines of its FQ3 report and issues downside guidance.

The company expects FQ4 revenue of nearly $1B vs. $1.1B consensus and sees EPS of $1.30 to $1.50 vs. $1.89 consensus. Greenbrier anticipates FQ4 deliveries will be 7K to 8K units.

Management's outlook: "We anticipate further strong momentum in the fourth quarter. Realignment of our railcar repair network is expected to be completed by the end of the year, which will help earnings performance in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment. In Brazil, the long-delayed rail concession renewal process negatively affected the operations of our joint venture, resulting in a loss this quarter. Greenbrier's Brazil operations are being right-sized for the current demand environment before order activity ramps up as expected in 2020 and over the coming years. Meanwhile, pricing and manufacturing performance in Europe responded more slowly than expected, but is now kicking in. Headwinds from Europe and Brazil are expected to turn to tailwinds in Q4 and beyond, along with other international performance contributions."

