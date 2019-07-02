Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan

A push by Intelsat (NYSE:I) at the FCC to study and approve monetizing mid-band satellite spectrum for use by wireless carriers is getting an alternative vision from Charter (CHTR -0.4% ) and cable groups.

A filing from Charter, the Competitive Carrier Association and ACA Connects suggests that feeds that cable/TV outlets now get via the C-band spectrum be diverted over fiber, and that the FCC lead a C-band auction and send proceeds (potentially a multibillion-dollar windfall) to the U.S. Treasury.

The Charter group is calling for clearing 370 MHz -- almost twice the amount called for by the C-Band alliance, led by Intelsat, SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Intel (INTC -0.3% ) -- and in half the time in urban areas called for by the CBA plan.