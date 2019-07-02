Eastside Distilling enters CBD packaging business

Eastside Distilling (EAST) announced it is offering CBD beverage co-packing as a service for third party companies that are entering the CBD beverage market.

The company says it believes the service could become a significant profit center if the CBD beverage market meets current expectations for exponential growth in the future.

Eastside is currently under contract with two companies to produce CBD beverages as a service and is negotiating with four other companies with which it hopes to finalize contracts. Management say dozens of inquiries for the service have been received, but only just recently completed the preparations deemed required.

Source: Press Release