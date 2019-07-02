Acuity Brands down after sales miss, downbeat outlook

Acuity Brands tumbled (AYI -11.7% ) after the company reported Q3 earnings that beat expectations but sales missed and provided a downbeat outlook; reported sales of $947.6M, marginal increase of 0.38% Y/Y.

The company said that sales growth through independent sales network channel was largely offset by lower sales in the retail sales channel, which was primarily due to elimination of certain product categories that did not meet expected profit margin profile..

Gross profit margin decreased 70bps to 40.5% primarily due to a shift in sales among key customers within the retail sales channel as well as under-absorption of manufacturing costs as a result of inventory reduction efforts.

Adjusted operating profit margin declined 20bps to 14.3%.

For 2019, North American lighting market is expected to grow in the low-single digit range, although some indicators of future market demand, such as the Architectural Billings Index and the Dodge Momentum Index, have recently softened.

Hence, forecasts Q4 sales to be down modestly on Y/Y basis, while expects adjusted operating profit margin to improve on Y/Y and sequential basis

