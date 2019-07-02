NV5 strengthens Northwest geotechnical capabilities

NV5 Global (NVEE +0.4% ) has acquired GeoDesign, a geotechnical, environmental, geological, mining and pavement engineering company with five offices and 91 employees serving Washington, Oregon and California.

The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

GeoDesign’s presence throughout the Pacific Northwest complements NV5's strong geotechnical capabilities in California and provides cross-selling opportunities for NV5’s large client base in the Power market sector as well as in the Puget Sound region.