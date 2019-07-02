Sony assembling $185M in VC funds for investment

In a rare move, Sony (SNE -0.4% ) is setting up a venture capital fund of more than ¥20B (about $185M) to invest more heavily into start-ups with promising technology, Nikkei reports.

That will come through a joint venture between Sony and Daiwa Securities Group.

Sony is mulling investment periods of about a decade, into IT start-ups in Japan and overseas. It's likely to focus on stakes of several hundred million yen to several billion yen in companies involved in robotics, artificial intelligence, fintech and other sectors, according to the report.

And it's looking for capital from institutions having trouble with returns in Japan's low-rate environment; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance will contribute to Sony's fund.