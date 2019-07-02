ACNB to acquire Frederick County Bancorp

ACNB (ACNB -1.7% ) and Frederick County Bancorp (OTCPK:FCBI +35% ) will be merged with and into an ACNB Bank.

Pursuant to the terms, FCBI shareholders will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB for each share of FCBI.

Based on the market close on July 1, 2019, the transaction is valued at $60M or $38.2/share.

The combined company would have pro forma total assets of $2.2B, total deposits of $1.8B, and total loans of $1.7B.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020, after all such conditions are met.