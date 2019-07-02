Piper boosts Broadcom target on 5G upside

Broadcom (AVGO -1.2% ) is withdrawing with the rest of the market, after nearly a week's rally, but Piper Jaffray has updated its price target with a boost based on potential tailwinds from 5G development.

The firm kept its Overweight rating and raised its target to $330 from $305, implying 11.2% upside.

Developments in the 5G world could add $240M to 2020 revenue, the firm says, adding it it feels investors aren't appreciating that part of the story. Delayed restrictions on Huawei (from which Broadcom gets about 5.3% of its revenue, according to Bloomberg) doesn't hurt either, it suggests.