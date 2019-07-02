Ovid up 10% on advancement of OV101 in Angelman

Investors appear to be waking up to Ovid Therapeutics (OVID +10% ). Shares have rallied almost 40% this week.

On June 27 at its R&D Day, it announced the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial, NEPTUNE, evaluating lead candidate OV101 in patients with an inherited nervous system disorder called Angelman syndrome.

Enrollment will commence this quarter with topline data expected by mid-2020. If all goes well, the results will support a U.S. marketing application.

This morning, it announced Orphan Drug status in Europe for OV101 for Angelman.

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABAA receptor agonist designed to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, a central physiological process of the brain that is believed to be the cause of certain neurodevelopmental disorders.