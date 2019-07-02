Google's Jigsaw has toxic culture - Vice

Alphabet's (GOOG +0.9% )(GOOGL +0.8% ) Jigsaw moonshot aims to use technology to combat geopolitical issues, but a report at Vice says the unit has culture problems.

Anonymous current and former employees complain about mismanagement, poor leadership, ignored HR complaints, retaliation against outspoken employees, and a failure to retain workers, particularly women engineers and researchers.

The sources say roughly two dozen Jigsaw employees have left since the middle of last year, bringing the worker count down to about 60.

The Jigsaw problems follow employee protests about Alphabet's protection of execs accused of sexual misconduct and planned censored search engine for China.