Energy  | On the Move

Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore

|About: ConocoPhillips (COP)|By:, SA News Editor

Dimmer global economic reports damp the effect of extended supply cuts agreed to by the OPEC+ group over the weekend, sending oil futures down.

Contracts for crude oil delivery in August fall 3.1% to $57.27 per barrel on the New York Mercantile, snapping yesterday's rally.

United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), which invests in WTI crude futures, drops 3.7%, and State Street's Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) slips 1.2%.

Among XLE's holdings: Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2%), Chevron (CVX -1.8%), (COP -2.2%), EOG Resources (EOG -4.3%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.9%).

Oil ETFs: USO, UWT, UCO, DWT

Energy equity ETFs: XLE, VDE, IXC

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox