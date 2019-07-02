Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore

Dimmer global economic reports damp the effect of extended supply cuts agreed to by the OPEC+ group over the weekend, sending oil futures down.

Contracts for crude oil delivery in August fall 3.1% to $57.27 per barrel on the New York Mercantile, snapping yesterday's rally.

United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), which invests in WTI crude futures, drops 3.7% , and State Street's Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) slips 1.2% .

Among XLE's holdings: Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2% ), Chevron (CVX -1.8% ), (COP -2.2% ), EOG Resources (EOG -4.3% ), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.9% ).

