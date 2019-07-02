GM sees Q2 U.S. deliveries drop on Chevy weakness

General Motors (GM -0.5% ) reports U.S. deliveries fell 1.5% in Q2 to 746,659 vehicles.

The automaker's crossover deliveries set a new Q2 record after a 17% Y/Y jump.

Deliveries by brand: Buick +4.7% to 55K, Cadillac +1.3% to 40K, Chevrolet -5.3% to 500K, GMC +9.8% to 152K.

Model standouts: Chevrolet Spark +62% to 7.2K units, Chevy Tahoe +23% to 33K, Chevy Suburban +21% to 18K, GMC Canyon +24% to 12K, GMC Terrain +12% to 25K.

"Auto demand was better than anticipated in H1 and we expect strong performance in H2 of the year. If the Fed cuts rates, as widely expected, lower financing costs will provide further support to auto sales," notes GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg.

GM’s average transaction prices rose by $1,575 to a Q2 record of $37,126, compared to an industry average of $33,681, according to J.D. Power PIN estimates.