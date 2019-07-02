Westlake -2.8% as analysts weigh in on outlook

Westlake Chemical (WLK -4% ) declines further as Barclays analyst Michael Leithead downgrades the stock to equal-weight from overweight, noting that cyclical pressures and valuation leaves risk/reward more balanced.

Tudor Pickering analyst Matthew Blair cuts his Q2 EPS for Westlake to 90 cents from $1.14; he also cuts his estimate for the chemical company's stock buyback in Q2 but keeps estimate for 2.5-cent-per-share dividend hike in Q3.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Outperform (5 Buy, 1 Outperform, 9 Hold, 1 Sell) previously.

Previously: Westlake Chemical -5% on lower than expected Q2 & FY19 guidance (July 1)