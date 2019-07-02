Glencore to cut down on tax-haven subsidiaries as scrutiny grows - Bloomberg

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF -2% ) plans to reduce the number of subsidiaries based in tax havens as the company seeks to improve transparency.

In recent years, Glencore has come under criticism for its use of companies located in low-tax jurisdictions, and has faced accusation of transferring profits out of countries it operates in without paying appropriate levies to national governments.

However, the company denied employing such tactics, but said it’s reviewing all entities located in tax-haven jurisdictions.

The company’s overall payments to governments rose to $5.7B in 2018, up from about $4.5B in 2017

