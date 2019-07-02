State Street launches ESG money market fund

State Street (STT -1.5% ) launches the State Street ESG Liquid Reserves Fund, which seeks to apply financially material environmental, social, and governance scores to the management of the fund.

It's State Street Global Advisors' first money market fund to offer a portfolio entirely of investments that meet ESG criteria at the time of purchase, State Street says.

Uses R-Factor, State Street Global Advisors' ESB scoring system that draws on multiple data sources and leverages widely accepted and transparent materiality frameworks to generate a unique ESG score for issuers.