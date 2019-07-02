Kellogg seen as vegetarian sleeper

Kellogg (K -0.2% ) is sitting on "fake meat" gold mine as the buzz around products from Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) continues, according to Marketwatch's Brett Arends.

Arends calculates that Kellogg's Morningstar Farms business is getting just over $5 a pound for its meat alternative products and selling about 90M pounds of it a year. That $450M in plant-based revenue is far above the projected $210M Beyond Meat expects to bring in this year.

Kellogg trades with a market cap of about $18.2B, which of course includes cereal, crackers, cookies, etc., while Beyond Meat has a market cap of around $9.2B.

Despite what appears to be an appetizing option, there are no plans at Kellogg to spin off Morningstar Farms in an IPO, although Arends speculates that private equity might be pondering the situation.