Orange names new leadership in Business Services

Orange (ORAN +0.4% ) has shuffled leadership in its Business Services unit, aiming the division at leadership in the "Internet of Enterprises," according to its chief Helmut Reisinger.

The unit has Aliette Mousnier-Lompré in charge of Customer Service and Operations, and put Paul Joyce at the head of Orange Global Solutions for Business. Joyce takes over form Didier Duriez, who is taking new responsibilities at a French NGO.

Anne-Sophie Lotgering will lead a new enterprise-wide entity as chief marketing and digital officer; Pierre-Louis Biaggi has been named head of Digital and Data (taking the place of Béatrice Felder, who takes key responsibilities for Orange Group); and Valérie Cussac will lead Smart Mobility Services.