B2Gold to sell its Nicaraguan assets to Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) will acquire B2Gold’s (BTG +2.6% ) producing El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, Pavon gold project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua, for $100M in cash, shares and convertible debenture.

Following the transaction, B2Gold will own ~31% direct equity interest in Calibre.

Additionally, Calibre entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity and Sprott Capital Partners for private placement of up to 167M subscription receipts for gross proceeds up to C$100M

El Limon and La Libertad mines have produced in more than 1.4M ounces of gold since 2010, and B2Gold disclosed 2019 production guidance for the Nicaragua Mines of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces