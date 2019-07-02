Fed's Mester not ready to support a rate cut

It's too early to tell if the U.S. economy's recent slowing is a pause before resuming a sustainable level of growth or if it's headed for a more significant decline, said Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, in a speech in London.

"The U.S. economy has proven itself resilient to a variety of economic shocks, headwinds, and uncertainties," she said. "We have seen similar episodes of soft data and sentiment that subsequently reversed."

Mester, though, isn't a voting member of the FOMC this year.

Cutting rates now, she says, "could reinforce negative sentiment about a deterioration in the outlook even if this is not the baseline view, and could encourage financial imbalances given the current level of interest rates, which would be counterproductive."

"I prefer to gather more information before considering a change in our monetary policy stance," she said.