Alkaline Water slips 9% post FY results; provides FY20 guidance

The Alkaline Water Company (WTER -9.8% ) reported FY revenue growth of 63% Y/Y to $32.2M.

With expansion into the convenience store market, company’s core business in the national retail market exceeded expectations, with sales continuing to increase with many of the key customers, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, and CVS.

FY Gross profit of $12.9M (+58.8% Y/Y); and margin declined by 80 bps to 40.2%.

FY operating loss expanded to $8.06M, compared to $5.93M last year.

Operating expenses were $21.01M (+49.5% Y/Y); with sales & marketing at $13.01M (+80.4% Y/Y) and G&A at $7.42M (+15.5% Y/Y).

Net cash used in operating activities was $8.13M, compared to $2.65M a year ago. Company has Cash balance of $11.03M as of March 31, 2019.

Recent FY20 updates: Recorded monthly sales of over $3.8M of month ending May 31, 2019; Achieved record Q1 net sales of over $10M; and Revolving credit facility agreement extended to July, 2021.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue of $46M to $50M; and Gross margin of $18M to $20M.

