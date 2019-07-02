Stocks slip further as investors avoid risk

Stocks waver in light trading and the 10-year Treasury yield slips below 2% as investors avoid risk while they wait for a new crop of economic data later in the week.
The Nasdaq and Dow fall 0.3%, the S&P is 0.2% lower.
As investors focus on signs of slowing global growth and the potential for U.S. to impose new tariffs on goods from the EU, crude oil falls 3.2% to $57.21 per barrel.
By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.5%) and materials (-0.5%) lag the broader market, while typically defensive sectors, real estate (+1.5%) and utilities (+0.8%) outperform.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.983%
