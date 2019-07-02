BAML readies for PepsiCo earnings

Bank of America Merrill Lynch previews PepsiCo (PEP -0.2% ) a week ahead of the food/beverage company's earnings report.

The firm says it expects EPS of $1.49 vs. $1.50 consensus and drops its organic sales forecast to +4.2% from +4.5% to reflect weaker than expected sales growth with the North American beverage business.

BAML's look ahead at PepsiCo: "FY19 is an investment year as PEP seeks to support sales growth through capability enhancement, manufacturing and go-to market capacity additions and advertising/marketing investments. FY19 is an investment year as PEP seeks to support sales growth through capability enhancement, manufacturing and go-to market capacity additions and advertising/marketing investments. While still early in this investment cycle we expect PEP can get back on to its long term growth algorithm of 4%-6% sales growth, +20- 30bps of operating margin expansion and “high-single digit” EPS growth next year."

BAML keeps a Buy rating on PepsiCo and price objective of $135.