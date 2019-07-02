Job openings, base pay growth slows in June - Glassdoor

The increase in job openings and base pay in June decelerated from their pace in 2018, Glassdoor notes in its latest job markets report.

Job openings rose 1.4% Y/Y as median base pay increased 1.7%.

For 2019 through June, job openings growth averaged 2.2% receding from 9.8% annual growth last year.

Wage growth slowed from a 1.8%% increase in May and below the 2.5% average pay growth in H2 2018.

The Department of Labor releases June nonfarm payroll data on Friday, July 5; consensus is for 165K vs. 75K in May.