Cohen & Steers cuts expense ratio on flagship fund, expands access

Cohen & Steers (CNS +0.3% ) reduces the expense ratio of its flagship mutual fund, Cohen & Steers Realty Shares, by ~10%.

Expands access with class A, C, I, R, and Z shares, alongside legacy class L shares.

The new share classes provide investors with access to the Fund through brokerage, advisory and retirement platforms.

Effective July 1, 2019 and through June 30, 2021, Cohen & Steers Capital Management, the fund's investment adviser, has contractually agreed to waive its fee and/or reimburse expenses so that the fund's total annual operating expenses (excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, taxes and extraordinary expenses) do not exceed 0.88% for class L shares.