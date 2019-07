Bassett Furniture down 11% post Q2 earnings miss

Bassett Furniture (BSET -11.7% ) reported Q2 sales of $108.2M, a decline of 7.5% Y/Y; comparable store sales fell 14.8%.

Wholesale segment sales were $63.1M a decrease of 1% Y/Y, due a 7% decrease in furniture shipments to the open market.

Retail segment sales were $62.6M a decrease of 8.9% Y/Y, due 14.8% decrease in sales for the 59 comparable stores.

Logistical services segment revenue was $20.1M a decrease of 5.4% Y/Y, due to the previously announced discontinuation of home delivery services to third-party customers.

Q2 Operating margin declined by 420 bps to 0.6%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $8.94M, compared to cash provided $279k a year ago.

Store count YTD increased to 103, as compared to 97 as on November, 2018.

