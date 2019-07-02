AT&T weighs sports net sales to cut debt; Sinclair could bid - Bloomberg

AT&T's (T +0.8% ) latest debt-reduction move is a potential sale of its four regional sports networks, Bloomberg reports.

Those could bring around $1B, part of a plan to cut some $8B this year from a debt pile swelled by AT&T's takeover of Time Warner.

And Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), already in a $9.6B deal to buy 21 Fox/Disney RSNs, could be a bidder, according to the report. Sinclair prevailed in that deal over rival bids including one from Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA).

The networks in question are AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest -- which among them have rights to more than two dozen pro teams, college programs and NCAA conferences.