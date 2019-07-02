BAML recommends patience with Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees one more tough quarter for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -1.6% ) before the retailer's turnaround efforts start to pay off.

"In particular, we are concerned that the decision by BBBY’s former CEO to pull back on BBBY’s well known 20% coupon could pressure comps more than anticipated, although gross margin will likely benefit. If results do miss, there is risk that full-year guidance is lowered or pulled altogether until a new permanent CEO is in place, although it should be noted that 1Q is a very small portion of FY earnings."

The analyst team notes that shares now trade below the price at which activists stepped in, the changeover of nearly the entire board and the departure of a long underperforming CEO. The low trading price implies that BBBY shares are pricing in ample short term risks and no potential for a turnaround.

BAML keeps a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond on its positive mid-term view.

Bed Bath & Beyond will report earnings on July 10.