U.S. auto sales down for first half

U.S. new-vehicle sales slipped in the first half of 2019 and are forecast to fall just short of 17M units for the year for the first time since 2014.

The long post-financial crisis run of strong auto sales is believed to have sapped up demand along with elevated prices and higher interest rates (through May). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) growing into a ~1.7% market share and Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) comeback from a scandal are also starting to make a bit of a dent. For the first half of the year, sales fell off General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota (NYSE:TM). Ford's (NYSE:F) six-month tally is expected to be release tomorrow.

The average price on a new vehicle in the U.S. during the first six months of the year was up almost 4% to $33,350 to help take some of the sting off the lower volume numbers.

One of the more intriguing developments of 2019 so far is the surge of Ram pickup sales past Chevy Silverado and closer to the high volume turned out by Ford's F-Series line.

Related ETF: CARZ