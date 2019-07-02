Waymo robotaxis get California approval

California regulators have given Waymo (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.6% ) permission to transport passengers in its self-driving taxis, according to TechCrunch.

Waymo confirms the permit approval to participate in the state's Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service pilot. Under the program's terms, Waymo can't charge for rides, must have a safety driver behind the wheel, and needs to report passenger miles traveled and safety protocols to state regulators.

Waymo employees and their guests traveling in the South Bay area will be the robotaxi test riders.

Note that this approval and pilot program is separate from the state DMV permits given to Waymo, Apple, and others to test self-driving vehicles on California's roads.