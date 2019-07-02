DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal - CNBC

In an update on today's reports of a deal firming up between Dish Network (DISH +0.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +2% ) that could enable the latter's merger with Sprint (S +4.6% ), CNBC's Alex Sherman says the Justice Dept. is pushing for a sweeter deal from Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.1% ).

The DOJ is concerned that any deal establish Dish as an effective fourth player in national wireless, along with the combined T-Mobile/Sprint and the top two: Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (T +1.1% ).

That includes a push to get Dish unlimited access to T-Mobile's network, while T-Mobile is arguing for a limit of 12.5% of capacity.

Dish would have access to the combined network for 6-7 years, after which it would have to move onto a network it built itself, and T-Mobile has pushed for a provision that no strategic investor take more than a 5% stake in Dish, which notably would deter deep pockets like Amazon or Google from helping build out the network.