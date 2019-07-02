International Speedway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.99M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, isca has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.