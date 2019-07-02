Deutsche Bank in talks to shed big part of equities business - WSJ

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.5% ) has held talks with Citigroup (C -0.6% ), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF +0.5% ) and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading clients, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

No agreements have been reached in the complex talks involving multiple parties, said one person.

Could involve sale or transfer of trading technology and pieces of its prime-brokerage business.

Talks have included potential transactions to shed corporate derivative positions.

As a result, Deutsche Bank could end up with an equities business that's much smaller than it larger U.S. rivals that have come to dominate European banks after the 2008 financial crisis.