Credit Suisse sizes up Beyond Meat

Credit Suisse lifts revenue estimates on Beyond Meat (BYND -1.8% ) to $360M for FY20 and $511M for FY21, which are both slightly ahead of consensus estimates.

However, the firm keeps a Neutral rating and price target of $125 in place to factor in a higher BYND share count from option grants.

"Our $125/share price target assumes a EV/sales multiple of 6x our 2026 sales estimate of $2.1 billion. This assumes a multiple in-line with other early-stage technologically driven growth stocks in the consumer space, discounted back to current value," writes the CS analyst team.