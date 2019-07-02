In a wobbly session, S&P pulls up to a fresh high

All three major U.S. stock averages end the session squarely into the green, with the S&P 500, up 0.3% , reaching a new closing high of 2,973.01. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% and Dow advanced 0.3% .

By S&P industry sector, real estate ( +1.7% ) and utilities ( +1.0% ) were the strongest performers, while energy ( -1.8% ) and materials ( -0.3% ) lagged the most.

Crude oil sank 4.7% to $56.33 per barrel and gold gained 1.9% to $1,415.60 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rallied, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 1.976%.