In a wobbly session, S&P pulls up to a fresh high

All three major U.S. stock averages end the session squarely into the green, with the S&P 500, up 0.3%, reaching a new closing high of 2,973.01. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% and Dow advanced 0.3%.
By S&P industry sector, real estate (+1.7%) and utilities (+1.0%) were the strongest performers, while energy (-1.8%) and materials (-0.3%) lagged the most.
Crude oil sank 4.7% to $56.33 per barrel and gold gained 1.9% to $1,415.60 per ounce.
10-year Treasury rallied, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 1.976%.
Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 96.79.
