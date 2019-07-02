Mid-stage study underway for Akero's NASH candidate AKR-001

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial, BALANCED, evaluating Akero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKRO) lead candidate AKR-001 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in hepatic fat fraction measured by MRI-PDFF at week 12.

Preliminary data should be available in H1 2020.

AKR-001 is an engineered human Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to induce the benefits of the endogenous hormone FGF21 which can potentially reduce liver fat, mitigate inflammation and reverse fibrosis. It is administered once per week via subcutaneous injection.