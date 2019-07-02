Arbutus sells portion of Onpattro royalties to Canadian pension plan

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has sold a part of its royalty interest in future global sales of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' ONPATTRO (patisiran), approved by the U.S. and Europe in August 2018 for polyneuropathy caused by hATTR, to an Ontario, Canada-based pension plan called OMERS.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arbutus will receive $20M gross, to be retained by OMERS until it has received a total of $30M in royalties.

Under the terms of its license with Alnylam, Arbutus will receive tiered royalties of 1.00 - 2.33% after offsets. The royalties that it will receive under its license deal with Acuitas Therapeutics are unaffected.