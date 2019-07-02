USANA cuts guidance due to China headwinds

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) anticipates Q2 sales in the range between $253M - $256M, compared to $301M last year, and EPS of ~$0.91 - $0.95, compared with $1.36 in the prior-year period.

The company lowered its FY19 outlook, amid challenging consumer environment in China due to negative media coverage of the health products and direct selling industries

Forecasts sales of ~$1.02B - $1.06B as compared to prior guidance of $1.21B-$1.26B, with EPS of $3.70 - $4.10 down from prior guidance of $5-5.35

Q2 results will be released on July 23, 2019.