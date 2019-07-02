IntriCon shakes up hearing aid business in UK

Aimed at cutting costs, IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) inks an agreement with Rochester, UK-based Puretone Ltd. for the distribution of IIN's branded hearing aids into the National Health Service (NHS).

Concurrently, it completed the sale of its PC Werth accessory business to Warner Tech-care UK LTD who will continue selling the products under the PC Werth brand.

IIN has now ceased all production and direct sales activity in the UK, adding that it expects to save ~$1M in annual operating expenses going forward.