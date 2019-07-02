DPW adjourns meeting to allow more time to vote

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) adjourns its annual meeting until July 19, 2019 to allow more time for stockholders to vote on two proposals -- one for a reverse stock split and the other to increase the number of shares of common stock that may be issued.

On proposal 5, although 64% of votes cast approved the reverse stock split, approval by more than 50% of all outstanding shares of capital stock is needed for it to be approved; no more than ~43.1% of votes were cast and about 33% of shares remain unvoted on the proposal.

For proposal 7, which doesn't require the approval of over 50% of all outstanding shares of capital, no more than ~33% of the votes were cast in favor of the proposal, while ~64% of votes were cast against the proposal.