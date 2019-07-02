GRUB refutes fake site allegations

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) says its contracts with restaurants allowed the platform to create fake "microsites" on a restaurant's behalf.

Last week, restaurant owners accused GRUB of creating the authentic-looking microsites to funnel customer orders in a direction that earned higher commissions.

According to GrubHub, the sites were created to boost the online presence of restaurants and didn't drive up commission fees.

GrubHub says it stopped offering the microsites last year, but those created prior to 2018 are still active. Business owners can contact GRUB to have the sites taken down or the ownership transferred.