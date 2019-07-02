Unum down 23% after hours on ACTR087 clinical hold

Thinly traded nano cap Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) slumps 23% after hours on light volume in reaction to a clinical hold placed by the FDA on its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ACTR087, combined with Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) after lymphodepleting chemo, in patients with relapsed/refractory CD20-positive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The agency instituted the clinical hold, which suspends enrollment as well as treatment of study participants, after one patient experienced serious neurotoxicity and cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and life-threatening respiratory distress.

The action should not be fatal to the company considering that it deprioritized it in Q4 2018 in favor of a new construct called ACTR707.