NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund

Price was funded with:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL ) closes its acquisition of Mesquite Disposals assets for $892.5M on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

$400M aggregate proceeds from privately placed equity securities sold for cash to investment funds managed by EIG Global Equity Partners and FS Energy and Power Fund;

$100M of additional NGL preferred units issued to certain beneficial owners of Mesquite;

$250M gross proceeds from a new five-year secured term loan;

And any remaining funding requirement are expected to be paid from borrowings under NGL's existing revolving credit facility.

