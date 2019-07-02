Energy  | M&A

NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund

|About: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)|By:, SA News Editor

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) closes its acquisition of Mesquite Disposals assets for $892.5M on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Price was funded with:

    $400M aggregate proceeds from privately placed equity securities sold for cash to investment funds managed by EIG Global Equity Partners and FS Energy and Power Fund;

    $100M of additional NGL preferred units issued to certain beneficial owners of Mesquite;

    $250M gross proceeds from a new five-year secured term loan;

    And any remaining funding requirement are expected to be paid from borrowings under NGL's existing revolving credit facility.

