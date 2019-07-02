Logitech nominates directors, chair; urges 10% dividend boost

Among proposals it's setting up for approval at its annual meeting, Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) has nominated new boardmembers including a chairperson, and proposes a 10% annual raise for its fiscal 2019 dividend.

It's nominating Guy Gecht and Michael Polk to the board. Gecht is former chief executive officer of Electronics for Imaging, and Polk is former president/CEO of Newell Brands.

It's also proposing Wendy Becker as new chairperson, as Guerrino De Luca has determined not to stand for re-election to the role. He plans to remain on the board if re-elected as a director.

The company has approved a dividend of 0.73 Swiss francs/share. If approved, approximate payment is set for Sept. 20.

The company's annual meeting is set for Sept. 4 in Lausanne, Switzerland.