Morgan Stanley cuts oil price forecast

With decisions in the books for OPEC Plus, Morgan Stanley has trimmed its long-term forecast for oil prices.

The firm cut its long-term Brent forecast to $60/barrel from $65/bbl, and is keeping its near-term forecast at $65/bbl, with accelerating summer demand feeding a temporary Q3 deficit.

But demand growth is expected to slow in the medium term, it says, and it's looking to the '80s for lessons: “History is very consistent on the eventual outcome: When OPEC loses market share over a sustained period, oil prices rarely go up."

Brent Crude is down 3.6% to $62.74; WTI price is $56.25/bbl.

A new approved charter set up long-term cooperation between OPEC and nonmember nations, and Iran stopped a holdout as the group agreed to extend production cuts into March 2020.

