Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has determined against fixing a record date for a consent solicitation sought by Carl Icahn to approve certain proposed actions without a meeting.

In the process, the Icahn Group needs to deliver sufficient written requests to demand the board fix a record date, after which the board would be required to set a record date. Icahn's group has said it plans to get consent to remove four boardmembers and add four Icahn nominees.

"The Board has unanimously determined that fixing a Record Date for the planned consent solicitation and the proposals the Icahn Group intends to ask stockholders to act on are not in the best interests of Occidental or its stockholders," the company says.

It notes it held its annual meeting about seven weeks ago, and "stockholder interests would be best served by focusing on completion of the pending acquisition by Occidental of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation."